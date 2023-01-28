Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Position Increased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,568 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty comprises approximately 0.4% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $26,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $293,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $230,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.8% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 134.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,552,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,383,000 after buying an additional 889,911 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of REXR stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $63.18. The stock had a trading volume of 755,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,350. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.94, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.94.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

