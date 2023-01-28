RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC) Short Interest Up 69.2% in January

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFAC. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RF Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,130,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in RF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,556,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,327,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in RF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,698,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in RF Acquisition by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 744,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 269,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

RF Acquisition Price Performance

RFAC stock remained flat at $10.17 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 25,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,827. RF Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97.

RF Acquisition Company Profile

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

