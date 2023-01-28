Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Rockwell Automation updated its FY23 guidance to $10.70-$11.50 EPS.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.46. 1,027,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.79. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $295.56.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 7.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.69.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

