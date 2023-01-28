Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 2.5% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $27,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Stryker by 25.4% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 25.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $351,316,000 after purchasing an additional 344,913 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $343,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 250.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $254.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $279.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.11.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.