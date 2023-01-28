Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Buys 111 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $203.94. 4,521,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,960. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

