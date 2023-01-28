Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Buys 7,789 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 46.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 45.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amphenol Trading Up 0.3 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

NYSE:APH traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.65. 2,594,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,164. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day moving average of $75.13. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

