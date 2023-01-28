Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $256,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.71. The stock had a trading volume of 690,560 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.40. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

