Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Purchases 5,978 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,405 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. United Bank increased its stake in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX Companies Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

TJX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.89. 3,920,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,855,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

