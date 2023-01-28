Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 2,439 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in AT&T by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after buying an additional 8,783,340 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,863,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 855,303.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,419,000 after buying an additional 7,509,566 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,206,000 after buying an additional 7,347,706 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 37,093,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,653,400. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $142.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

