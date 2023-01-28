Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 374 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 3.3% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $36,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.26 on Friday, reaching $272.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,203,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,907. The stock has a market cap of $199.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.72 and a 200-day moving average of $261.13. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.19.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

