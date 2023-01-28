Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 699 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up approximately 2.0% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $21,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.1% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $172.21. The company had a trading volume of 592,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.47 and a 200-day moving average of $178.08. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $212.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.86) to GBX 4,500 ($55.71) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($62.03) to GBX 5,100 ($63.14) in a research report on Friday. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.12) to GBX 2,750 ($34.05) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.71) to GBX 4,200 ($52.00) in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,090.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

