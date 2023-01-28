Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $62.95

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$62.95 and traded as high as C$66.50. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$66.50, with a volume of 14,474 shares.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$33.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.66.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.