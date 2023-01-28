Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RYCEY. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 70 ($0.87) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.33.

RYCEY stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc makes up about 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

