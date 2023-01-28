Ross Group (LON:RGP) Trading Down 20%

Ross Group Plc (LON:RGP – Get Rating) was down 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). Approximately 250,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 103,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

Ross Group Stock Down 20.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.43. The firm has a market cap of £2.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

Ross Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management services. The company was incorporated in 1913 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.