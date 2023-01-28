Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys 4,096 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $28,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $107.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $137.40. The firm has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Stories

