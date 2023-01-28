Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,950 shares during the period. Prologis comprises 1.3% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Prologis worth $77,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 98.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 208.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PLD opened at $129.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.05. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.68.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 72.64%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.44.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

