Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 318,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $68,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in American Tower by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Down 0.1 %

AMT stock opened at $220.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.33.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 99.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,848 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,721 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Stories

