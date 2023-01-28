Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 932,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $22,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 25.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 178,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 20,128 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 170.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 104,493 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Huntsman by 10.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 23.9% during the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $31.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $41.65.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 15.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

