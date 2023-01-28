Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $43.56 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,412,405 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 74,936 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $43,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,205,645,000 after buying an additional 4,992,817 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,729,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $98,599,000 after buying an additional 2,163,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 557.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,671 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after buying an additional 802,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,060,570 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,334,000 after purchasing an additional 525,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 90.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

