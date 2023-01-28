Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Increases Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.15% of Boston Properties worth $18,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 83.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BXP. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.79.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.31. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.03 and a 52 week high of $133.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.