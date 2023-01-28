Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,536 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $60,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $87.78 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $84.82 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 102.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.