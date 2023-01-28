Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 868,963 shares of company stock worth $88,258,827. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $105.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The company has a market cap of $267.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.
Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
