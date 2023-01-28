Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 10,495 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,495 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.24% of Agree Realty worth $14,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 44,388 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,611,000 after buying an additional 31,364 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

ADC stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $80.44.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADC. JMP Securities cut their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $79,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Stories

