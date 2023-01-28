Royal Bank of Canada Cuts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $87.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.31.

General Electric Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $83.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $83.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.70. The company has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,774.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.22.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Featured Articles

