Rune Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $26,686.38 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, Rune has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a total market capitalization of $26,686.38 and approximately $36.26 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune token can currently be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00005917 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rune

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rune is rune.game.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.36024804 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

