SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Short Interest Down 14.4% in January

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 171,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 244.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,041 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $946,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 20.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SABS stock remained flat at $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. 35,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SAB Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.35% and a negative return on equity of 82.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

