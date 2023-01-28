Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Short Interest Down 68.2% in January

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SABRP. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,268,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 4,225,815 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,667,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Sabre by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 363,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,911,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 91,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 49,087 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 2,218.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 48,012 shares during the last quarter.

SABRP traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.64. 343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,396. Sabre has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $151.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.93.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

