Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Down 15.3% in January

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 906,700 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SACH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Sachem Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on Sachem Capital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sachem Capital in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Sachem Capital Price Performance

Shares of Sachem Capital stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 325,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $156.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.38. Sachem Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02.

Sachem Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sachem Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SACH. US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the 4th quarter worth $395,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Sachem Capital by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 36,933 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Sachem Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sachem Capital by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,763,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 241,096 shares during the period. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.