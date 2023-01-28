Safe Price Reaches $9.18 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Safe has a total market cap of $191.33 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $9.18 or 0.00039906 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Safe has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00241920 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00103141 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00058001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000396 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.36102701 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

