Safeguard Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $498.33.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $5.82 on Friday, hitting $437.65. 2,143,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,116. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $513.63 and its 200 day moving average is $497.70. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $364.62 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

