Safeguard Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 7,712 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,712 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. ConocoPhillips accounts for 0.7% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.61. 4,857,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,302,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.67. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $154.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

