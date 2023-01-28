Safeguard Financial LLC Sells 10,810 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Safeguard Financial LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.5% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $203.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,521,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,960. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

