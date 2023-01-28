Saitama Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.43 Million (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Saitama token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Saitama has a market cap of $117.77 million and $1.43 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Saitama has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010959 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00049820 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030125 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000201 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00018065 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00215571 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002834 BTC.

About Saitama

SAITAMA is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00268801 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,449,335.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.