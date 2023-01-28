Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, an increase of 272.6% from the December 31st total of 19,700 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 171,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLRX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. 275,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,160. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.85) by $0.38. Analysts anticipate that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLRX Get Rating ) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 634,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 28.25% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

