Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, an increase of 272.6% from the December 31st total of 19,700 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 171,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SLRX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. 275,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,160. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.70.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.85) by $0.38. Analysts anticipate that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Salarius Pharmaceuticals
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
