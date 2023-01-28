Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Short Interest Down 17.6% in January

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 168,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SALM traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.25. 54,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,065. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.19.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.86 million for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdad Advisers LP raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 885,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 85,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SALM has been the topic of a number of research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Salem Media Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salem Media Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Salem Media Group

(Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.