Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Short Interest Down 17.6% in January

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 168,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Salem Media Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ SALM traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.25. 54,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,065. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.19.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.86 million for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%.
SALM has been the topic of a number of research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Salem Media Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salem Media Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.
