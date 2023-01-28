SALT (SALT) Price Reaches $0.0298 on Top Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, SALT has traded up 6% against the dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $17,914.02 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00011034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00049627 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030139 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000202 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00018095 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004293 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00215422 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002835 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02674827 USD and is down -13.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $17,321.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.