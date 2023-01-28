Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

SANA stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. Sana Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $917.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2,162.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

