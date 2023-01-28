Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$178.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$172.00 to C$178.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CNR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian National Railway to a sell rating and set a C$150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$182.00 to C$181.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$161.08.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNR stock opened at C$157.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$166.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$159.97. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$137.26 and a 52-week high of C$175.39.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.34 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0699997 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.862 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total value of C$1,561,341.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,454,299.44.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.