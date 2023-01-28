Sapphire (SAPP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,334.00

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $21.23 million and $3,334.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,578.71 or 0.06855799 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00090722 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00028924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00057941 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00025769 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

