Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Update

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,700 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the December 31st total of 511,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,577.0 days.

Schaeffler Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCFLF remained flat at $7.00 during trading on Friday. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCFLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Schaeffler from €6.50 ($7.07) to €7.50 ($8.15) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Schaeffler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.