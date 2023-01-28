Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 216.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.61.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,129 shares of company stock valued at $18,714,943 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

