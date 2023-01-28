Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Raised to $67.00 at Citigroup

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.61.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,129 shares of company stock worth $18,714,943. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

