Scholarship Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $47.60 (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 25% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded 25% lower against the dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a total market cap of $14,035.42 and approximately $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Scholarship Coin Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 15,591,950 coins. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00120024 USD and is down -13.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scholarship Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scholarship Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

