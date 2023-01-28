Scholarship Coin Trading Up 7.7% Over Last Week (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded up 55.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a market capitalization of $21,847.90 and approximately $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Scholarship Coin

Scholarship Coin’s genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 15,601,650 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00090019 USD and is down -25.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scholarship Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

