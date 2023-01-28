Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment (LON:ATR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $417.07

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (LON:ATR – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 417.07 ($5.16) and traded as high as GBX 444 ($5.50). Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment shares last traded at GBX 443.50 ($5.49), with a volume of 244,800 shares traded.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 417.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 410.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £466.32 million and a P/E ratio of 1,302.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10.

About Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

