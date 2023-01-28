Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,743,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,265,000 after buying an additional 1,633,357 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 408,264 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,461,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,223,000 after purchasing an additional 217,364 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,741,000 after purchasing an additional 53,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 457,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $26.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,593,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,083. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

