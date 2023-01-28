Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Raised by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 358,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,897 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $48.03 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.29.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

