Scotiabank Trims Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Target Price to C$23.50

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

Shares of WTSHF stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13. Westshore Terminals Investment has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $29.14.

Westshore Terminals Investment Cuts Dividend

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.2212 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

