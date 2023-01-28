Scott A. Cordes Buys 2,000 Shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Stock

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) Director Scott A. Cordes bought 2,000 shares of CHS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,529. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ CHSCL opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17. CHS Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $28.62.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%.
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
