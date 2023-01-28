Scott A. Cordes Buys 2,000 Shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Stock

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) Director Scott A. Cordes bought 2,000 shares of CHS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,529. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CHS Price Performance

NASDAQ CHSCL opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17. CHS Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $28.62.

CHS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%.

Institutional Trading of CHS

CHS Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCL Get Rating ) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

