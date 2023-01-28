Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the December 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000.

Get Screaming Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of SCRM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,400. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.